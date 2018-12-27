POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Diversity finds success at the box office | Money Talks
08:29
BizTech
Diversity finds success at the box office | Money Talks
For years, Hollywood critics have cried foul over the lack of diversity in blockbuster movies. At the same time, film studios have struggled to find the right formula of a racially inclusive cast that brings box office success. In 2018, films like 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' went above and beyond, setting the stage for diversity to shine on the silver screen. Laila Humairah reports and Milica Pesic, Executive director of the Media Diversity Institute NGO, joins us from London. #BoxOffice #Hollywood #Cinema
December 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?