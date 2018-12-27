BizTech Share

African nations poised to create the largest free trade area in the world | Money Talks

The US and China might be engaged in a trade war, but African nations made a historic step this year towards removing trade barriers that have hampered their economic growth. In March, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement was signed by 44 out of 55 African Union nations. Since then, five more countries have signed on, including South Africa - one of the continent's biggest economies. For more on this, we are joined by Judith Tyson, research fellow at the Overseas Development Institute, from London.