Saudi Arabia under pressure over journalist's killing | Money Talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman paints himself as a reformer and says he wants to transform the economy and open-up the conservative society. But the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul has shattered that image and driven businesses and investors away. Mobin Nasir has more on the backlash that threatens the crown prince's roadmap for Saudi Arabia, known as Vision 2030. We are also joined by Nader Habibi, Professor of the Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University on set. #SaudiArabia #MBS #Khashoggi