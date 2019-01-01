Tokyo court extends Carlos Ghosn's detention | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It wasn't such a happy new year for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, whose detention in Tokyo has been extended for a further 10 days. That's to allow prosecutors to continue questioning him on allegations of financial misconduct and breach of trust. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the accusations have cast a shadow over the future of an alliance Ghosn himself set-up, which has become a titan in the global car making industry. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #Ghosn #CarlosGhosn #Nissan
January 1, 2019
