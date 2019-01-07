POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Billions stolen from Malaysian state fund | Money Talks
08:29
BizTech
Billions stolen from Malaysian state fund | Money Talks
It's a scandal that brought down a Malaysian government and threatens to put former prime minister Najib Razak behind bars. But authorities say they won't stop there. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're now accusing banks and businesses around the world of being complicit in the plunder of the public's money in the 1MDB scandal. For more on this, Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, which first reported on the 1MDB scandal joins us from Alicante in Spain.
January 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?