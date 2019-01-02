BizTech Share

Hong Kong stocks end year 25% down from their peak | Money Talks

Stock markets around the world have had a tumultuous year, but investors in Hong Kong may well be dizzier than many others. More money was raised through listings in the city than anywhere else this year. But it has also been caught in the crossfire of the trade war, and many of the most popular stocks have been battered as a result. So are shareholders nervous heading into 2019? Joel Flynn has more for us from Hong Kong. #HongKong #HongKongStocks #StockMarket