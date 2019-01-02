POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices drop in 2018 despite supply cuts | Money Talks
05:25
BizTech
Oil prices drop in 2018 despite supply cuts | Money Talks
Despite attempts by OPEC members to reduce supply last year, fuel prices fell by a quarter in 2018. The oil producers' cartel has now teamed up with non-OPEC members like Russia agreeing to cut global supplies from this month to try and prop up prices. But the new year is also seeing the departure of one of its oldest members, Qatar while others are refusing to cut their exports. Mobin Nasir reports on OPEC's apparent inability to continue controlling the global oil market. #oil #OilPrices #opec
January 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?