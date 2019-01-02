POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London Property: Brexit fears drag on real estate prices
London Property: Brexit fears drag on real estate prices
London is the world's most international property market with more foreigners owning property there than in any other city. But it appears London's commerical spaces could be the latest victims of Brexit uncertainty. Research shows prices in some areas dropped by almost 10-percent last year. Nawied Jabarkhyl reports on the impact it's had on interest from foreign investors. #London #Brexit #RealEstate
January 2, 2019
