Why was an American teacher sacked after refusing to sign a pro-Israel oath in Texas?

Bahia Amawi is an educator. For almost a decade she's worked with developmentally disabled, autistic and speech impaired students. But right now she doesn't have a job. After refusing to sign an oath by her school district saying she would not engage in the boycott of Israel, Amawi was told her services would no longer be required. Have her First Amendment’s rights been violated? Guest: Carolyn Homer Lawyer representing Bahia Amawi #anti-semitism #israel #texas