POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why was an American teacher sacked after refusing to sign a pro-Israel oath in Texas?
04:43
World
Why was an American teacher sacked after refusing to sign a pro-Israel oath in Texas?
Bahia Amawi is an educator. For almost a decade she's worked with developmentally disabled, autistic and speech impaired students. But right now she doesn't have a job. After refusing to sign an oath by her school district saying she would not engage in the boycott of Israel, Amawi was told her services would no longer be required. Have her First Amendment’s rights been violated? Guest: Carolyn Homer Lawyer representing Bahia Amawi #anti-semitism #israel #texas
January 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?