POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 last month | Money Talks
04:52
BizTech
China manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 last month | Money Talks
The latest economic data out of China is reinforcing the view that the world's second largest economy is losing steam. A private survey shows Chinese small and medium-sized companies are feeling the squeeze because of trade tensions with the United States. And for more on this, we speak to Ann Lee, CEO of technology investment consortium, Coterie, and the author of the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?" #PMI #China #ChinaPMI
January 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?