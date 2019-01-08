Cuba marks 60 years of revolution led by Fidel Castro | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cuba is marking 60 years of the revolution that brought down a US-backed dictator and brought a communist party to power. This year's anniversary comes as the government's looks to boost the private sector and ease restrictions on trade. Here's a look at the economic changes and challenges the island is now facing. TRT World's Editor at Large, Craig Copetas joins us for more from Paris. #Cuba #FidelCastro #CubaRevolution
January 8, 2019
