World Share

What direction will Brazil take under President Jair Bolsonaro?

In his maiden speech as president, Jair Bolsonaro said his victory had freed Brazil from socialism and political correctness, which he and millions of his supporters believe has been the cause of the country's problems. But where is Brazil headed under the far-right firebrand? Guests: Rasheed Abou-Alsamh Former writer for Brazilian newspaper ‘O Globo’ Julio Morais Organiser of Bolsonaro’s US tour in 2017, and founder of the Public Administration Institute Gianpaolo Baiocchi New York University professor and part of ‘Defend Democracy in Brazil’ movement #Brazil #Bolsonaro