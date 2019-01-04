POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Was Madagascar’s election free and fair?
11:18
World
Was Madagascar’s election free and fair?
Thousands of supporters of defeated presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana have clashed with police on the streets of Madagascar. Security forces fired tear gas to break up a demonstration demanding a recount of last month's election. Was the vote fair? Guests: Patrick Rajoelina Adviser to the former president Hery Rajaonarimampianina Gaelle Borgia Journalist and CEO of Tanala Productions #Madagascar #election
January 4, 2019
