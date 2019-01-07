POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazilian stocks reach record high as Bolsonaro sworn in | Money Talks
06:42
BizTech
Brazilian stocks reach record high as Bolsonaro sworn in | Money Talks
Brazil's stock market has started the New Year with a bang, hitting a record high after former general Jair Bolsonaro was sworn-in as the country's new president. Despite his attacks on women, minorities and the gay community investors have been drawn to his promise to reform Latin America’s largest economy. But some fear his plans could be derailed by a hostile opposition, as Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the new Brazilian government's economic policies, we speak to Armando Castelar, economics professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #BrazilStocks
January 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?