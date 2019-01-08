POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: US government shutdown
07:02
World
DC Direct: US government shutdown
The US government shutdown is in its second week, and with Democrats and Republicans unwilling to end their standoff over the border wall, it looks like there’s no end in sight. So how did we get here, and who is paying the consequences? Tune into DC Direct as we talk with Camila Dechalus of CQ Roll Call and DC residents to see just much of an impact this shutdown is having on the US. #GovernmentShutdown #shutdown #USgovernment
January 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?