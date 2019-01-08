Journeys Drawn: Illustration from the Refugee Crisis | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Journeys Drawn: Illustration from the Refugee Crisis

Across the world, nearly 70 million people are fleeing war or persecution. And with forced displacement at an all-time high, it's more important than ever to focus on the people behind the statistics. And London's House of Illustration is doing just that. They want to portray the refugee experience in a new and different light, not through the point of view of a news camera. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to take a look. #JourneysDrawn #RefugeeCrisis #Showcase