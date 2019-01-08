US, China seek end to trade war through talks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Time for a truce? US and Chinese officials are meeting in Beijing to try to reach a deal before they slap each other with even more tariffs. Both sides say they hope to reach an agreement soon, but as Mobin Nasir reports, they're racing against time to resolve a long list of disputes. For more on this we are joined by John McLaren, a professor of economics at the University of Virginia. #TradeWar #USChina
January 8, 2019
