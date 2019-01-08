POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Madagascar Election Results: Rajoelina confirmed winner of presidential poll
01:49
World
Madagascar Election Results: Rajoelina confirmed winner of presidential poll
Madagascar's constitutional court has confirmed Andry Rajoelina as the winner of the country's presidential election held last month. The announcement comes after the opposition accused the ruling party of vote rigging and fraud. But those allegations have been rejected. Rajoelina won with more than 55 percent of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation's runoff election. Francis Collings reports. #Madagascar
January 8, 2019
