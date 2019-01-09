BizTech Share

Ghosn denies all allegations against him | Money Talks

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied all charges of financial misconduct in his first court appearance in Tokyo. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November for under-reporting his finances and has had his detention extended twice since. His current detention ends on January 11, but his legal team says he's likely to spend another six months behind bars due to the nature of Japan's justice system. For more on this we’re joined by TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Ghosn #Nissan