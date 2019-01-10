POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meet Vermeer | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
05:35
World
Meet Vermeer | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
He's best known for his portrayal of Dutch domestic life and in particular his masterpiece 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'. Although Johannes Vermeer is a much-celebrated painter, he wasn't exactly a prolific artist. Only 36 paintings are widely recognized as being his creations, and they happened to be scattered around the world. But now, if you want to see them, there's a way to skip all that travel and see all of them at once. To talk more about the 'Meet Vermeer' virtual exhibit, Showcase is joined by Emilie Gordenker. She's the director of the Mauritshouse, where Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring is on permanent display.
January 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?