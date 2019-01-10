Meet Vermeer | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

World Share

He's best known for his portrayal of Dutch domestic life and in particular his masterpiece 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'. Although Johannes Vermeer is a much-celebrated painter, he wasn't exactly a prolific artist. Only 36 paintings are widely recognized as being his creations, and they happened to be scattered around the world. But now, if you want to see them, there's a way to skip all that travel and see all of them at once. To talk more about the 'Meet Vermeer' virtual exhibit, Showcase is joined by Emilie Gordenker. She's the director of the Mauritshouse, where Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring is on permanent display.