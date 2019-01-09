POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is there an opposition from Muslims to India’s triple talaq legislation?
Triple talaq allows Muslim men to divorce their wives in an instant. The ruling party wants to ban the practice, calling it a strike against gender equality. But many in the opposition believe such legislation infringes the religious beliefs of some Muslims. Guests: Sudesh Verma Spokesman for the ruling BJP Waris Pathan Spokesman for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen #talaq #india #muslims
January 9, 2019
