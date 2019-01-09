POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Syrian families try to rebuild homes after war
01:54
World
The War in Syria: Syrian families try to rebuild homes after war
In Syria, the regime is once again in control of most of the country. But after eight years of war, much of it is in ruins. An estimated 33 per cent of all homes have been destroyed, and reconstruction is likely to cost hundreds of billions of dollars. For civilians who've survived the war, it means a new battle: a struggle to rebuild their lives as they once were. Reagan Des Vignes has more. #Syria, #Idlib, #CivilWar
January 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?