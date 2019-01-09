POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BAFTA Awards: Award winners to gain more than just a trophy
All eyes in Hollywood were on London on Wednesday as the nominations for the British Film and Television Awards were announced. With award season now in full swing, the BAFTAs are considered second only to the Oscars. There were plenty of nominations for the British film 'The Favourite' and 'A Star Is Born'. But as Sarah Morice reports, for all the glory an award brings, it's the financial benefits that really count. #BAFTA
January 9, 2019
