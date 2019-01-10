POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Gabon’s President Ali Bongo step down?
15:56
World
Should Gabon’s President Ali Bongo step down?
One-third of Gabon’s population lives in poverty, despite great oil wealth. And the president hasn’t been in Gabon for months after suffering from a stroke. So is it time Ali Bongo says goodbye? And if he doesn't, is it only a matter of time until he's forced to? Guests: Papa Ismaila Dieng Journalist and blogger David Kiwuwa Associate Professor of International Studies at the University of Nottingham Mehari Taddele Maru Security consultant and former African Union official #Gabon #AliBongo #Bongo
January 10, 2019
