POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China trade talks conclude in Beijing | Money Talks
06:21
BizTech
China trade talks conclude in Beijing | Money Talks
After three days of negotiations, US and Chinese officials say they've made progress that could end trade hostilities between them. Few details have emerged from the meetings, but the encouraging signs from both sides have been enough to boost global markets over the last few days. Mobin Nasir has the details. Joining us from New York is Ann Lee. She's the CEO of technology investment consortium Coterie. She also wrote the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?"
January 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?