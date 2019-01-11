POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Unrest follows DRC election | Venezuela’s Maduro begins a new term| Iran’s Instagram ban
Protesters have been killed following the announcement that opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi won the country's landmark presidential election. Could allegations of fraud be true? Also, Nicolas Maduro begins a new term as Venezuela's president. But could political unrest and international pressure cause him to step down? And, Iran's government plans to ban Instagram. #DRCElection #MaduroNoEsMiPresidente #YoSoyPresidente #Venezuela #IranBan
January 11, 2019
