Hungary Politics: Orban wants anti-immigration majority in EU
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he wants anti-immigration parties to take control of the European Parliament after the upcoming elections. His far-right party won a landslide victory in the country's elections last year. But as Shamim Chowdhury reports, he's recently faced mass protests over a new labour law that raises doubts over whether his anti-immigration policy can actually work. #Hungary #EU
January 10, 2019
