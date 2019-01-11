POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Maduro Inauguration: Nicolas Maduro sworn in as Venezuela president
01:46
World
Maduro Inauguration: Nicolas Maduro sworn in as Venezuela president
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's new six year term has begun amid controversy over whether he has the right to be in office. Shortly after being sworn in, Paraguay announced the end of diplomatic ties with Venezuela. The Organization of American States approved a resolution declaring Maduro's second term to be "illegitimate." Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #VenezuelaPresident #NicolasMaduro
January 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?