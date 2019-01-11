World Share

Is Instagram threat to Iran’s national security?

The Iranian government says social media is being used to attack the country's national security. Critics say the real attack is by the government on free speech. So what affect will an Instagram ban have? Guests: Holly Dagres Non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Middle East Security Initiative Kaneez Fatima Journalist Nima Fatemi Independent cybersecurity analyst #InstagramBan #Iran #IranInstagram