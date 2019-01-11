POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters killed after new DRC president elected, rival opposition members cry foul
17:27
World
Felix Tshisekedi has been declared the next president of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Marking the first change in DRC’s leadership since 18 years. But his fellow opposition members, and the Catholic Church, say he won by making a backroom deal with longtime President Joseph Kabila. #DRC #JosephKabila Guests: Vava Tampa Founder of 'Save the Congo' Alex Ntung Independent DRC analyst
January 11, 2019
