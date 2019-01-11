POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does the future look like for Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro’s new term?
14:57
World
What does the future look like for Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro’s new term?
Venezuela’s economy has been in free fall since 2013, with no signs of bottoming out anytime soon. On the shelves, food is sparse, while refugees flow out of the country. President Nicolas Maduro rejects any notion that his socialist policies are to blame, instead points to what he calls ‘US economic terrorism.’ Guests: Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis Phillip Gunson Senior Venezuela analyst at the International Crisis Group Pedro Mario Burelli Former Executive Board Member of Venezuela's state-owned oil firm #Venezuela #VenezuelaPresident #Venezuela2019
January 11, 2019
