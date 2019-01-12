BizTech Share

Jeff and MacKenzie in billion dollar split | Money Talks

After more than two decades, four kids and the birth of e-commerce giant, Amazon, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are parting ways. The divorce comes as Bezos is at the height of his career, taking the mantle as the world's richest man, in charge of the world's most valuable company. But it also means this could be the world's most expensive divorce. Michael Stutman joins us for this discussion, he's a New York City based leading divorce attorney and founding partner of family law firm Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein.