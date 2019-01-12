BizTech Share

President Maduro sworn in for second term | Money Talks

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn-in for a second, six-year term. His election victory in May has been rejected by the opposition and much of the international community. With at least a third of the population unemployed and the annual inflation rate surpassing one-million percent, he faces huge challenges, to say the least. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. For more on this, we are joined by Diego Moya-Ocampos in London. He's a principal analyst for Country Risk at IHS Markit's Americas team. #PresidentMaduro #NicolasMaduro #London