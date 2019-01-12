POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Maduro sworn in for second term | Money Talks
08:00
BizTech
President Maduro sworn in for second term | Money Talks
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn-in for a second, six-year term. His election victory in May has been rejected by the opposition and much of the international community. With at least a third of the population unemployed and the annual inflation rate surpassing one-million percent, he faces huge challenges, to say the least. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. For more on this, we are joined by Diego Moya-Ocampos in London. He's a principal analyst for Country Risk at IHS Markit's Americas team. #PresidentMaduro #NicolasMaduro #London
January 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?