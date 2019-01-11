BAFTA 2019 Nominations | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
11:14
Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes and less than a few weeks before the Academy Awards nominees are announced, come the British equivalent to the Oscars. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations are out, and it's a female-powered film, that's received the most nods. Showcase is joined by arts editor Stefan Kyriazis to find out about his thoughts on this year's lineup. #BaftaNominations #BaftaNominations2019 #Oscars
January 11, 2019
