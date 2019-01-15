POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The rise of the 'working poor' in Europe' is on the rise
The rise of the 'working poor' in Europe' is on the rise
The number of ""working poor"" has been growing across Europe since the global financial crisis in 2008. Long considered an American phenomenon, the term ""working poor"" refers to a portion of the population that, although working, is paid below the relative poverty line. Recent studies suggest that millions of European citizen are suffering from in-work poverty. #workingpoor #Europe #inworkpoverty
January 15, 2019
