What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Turkey blasts US conditions on their withdrawal from Syria | Karabakh conflict

In December, US president Donald Trump declared victory over Daesh and said US troops in Syria were coming home. No conditions, no qualifications. But then US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, made a list of public demands on Turkey before visiting the country, that the YPG terror group be protected as the US withdraws. The statement was harshly criticized by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. #TurkeyPresident #Turkey #UnitedStates