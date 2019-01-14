World Share

Uncontacted Tribes: Forever in Isolation?

The killing of a Christian missionary last year focused global attention on the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe in India. Here at Roundtable it got us talking - what do we know about the world's uncontacted tribes? Why do they remain isolated? And is there ever a responsible way to contact the uncontacted? Joining us on skype from Santa Barbara, California is Anthropologist Professor Michael Gurven, and from Boston, Professor Daniel Everett - American linguist and author best known for his study of the Amazon Basin's Pirahã people and their language. Here in the studio is Sarah Shenker, Senior Campaigner for Survival International and Sue Cunningham, Trustee of Tribes Alive. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Tribes #Uncontacted #Indigenous