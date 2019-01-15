World Share

Brexit’s Irish Dilemma| Greece’s Forgotten Refugees | Rahaf’s asylum

Theresa May makes a last ditch appeal for parliament to back her Brexit agreement. But is the UK on track to crash out of Europe with no deal? And could it reignite conflict in Northern Ireland? Also, has the world forgotten Greece's refugees? We gain exclusive access to Europe's largest refugee camp, where thousands are languishing on Lesbos. And Saudi Arabian refugee, Rahaf Mohammed is granted asylum in Canada after accusing her family of abuse. We debate why she fled. #Brexit #UK #Ireland