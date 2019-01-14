POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Where is the ‘Russia Doping Scandal’ going?
The World Anti-Doping Agency is meeting this week to decide if Russia should once again be allowed to test its own athletes. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been serving a suspension after running a state-sponsored doping operation and recently missed a deadline to hand over lab data to WADA. Meanwhile WADA is facing increasing criticism over its handling of the Russia doping affair. Many believe the goalposts have been moved specifically to welcome the Russia Anti Doping agency back into the fold. Our guests, investigative journalist Hajo Seppelt, Chief executive of US Anti-doping agency Travis Tygart and former Olympic athlete Jamie Baulch gave their i perspectives about the doping scandal. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RussiaDopingScandal #RussiaOlympicBan #RUSADA #WADA #AntiDoping
January 14, 2019
