Brexit Debate: May calls on MPs to back Brexit deal
02:21
World
Brexit Debate: May calls on MPs to back Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged members of Parliament to take a second look at her Brexit deal before rejecting it. The deal paves the way for the UK to leave the EU on March 29th in an orderly fashion and enter a transition period. MPs are due to vote on it on Tuesday. It is likely to be defeated by a considerable margin despite Mrs May's pleas. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #UK #Brexit #BrexitDebate
January 14, 2019
