World Share

Aylin Orek Retrospective | Exhibitions | Showcase

Starting from humble beginnings, Aylin Orek has lived and worked in half-a-dozen countries. Considered one of the leading artists of the Turkish Cypriot community, Orek's work was about bringing her culture to the world while travelling the globe to experience other cultures first-hand. Many of her paintings are now on display for the first time in Turkey. But as Showcase's Aadel Haleem discovered, her work extends well beyond any man-made borders. #AylinOrek #CerModern #Showcase