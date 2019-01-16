POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
May seeks support ahead of Brexit vote| Money Talks
07:02
BizTech
May seeks support ahead of Brexit vote| Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May's making a last-ditch effort to win support for her Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday's crucial vote in the UK parliament. She's warned that rejecting her agreement with the EU could be catastrophic for the economy and jeopordise Brexit altogether. But many within her own party are still refusing to back May's plan. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more, we speak to Denis MacShane, the UK's former Europe minister.
January 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?