May seeks support ahead of Brexit vote| Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May's making a last-ditch effort to win support for her Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday's crucial vote in the UK parliament. She's warned that rejecting her agreement with the EU could be catastrophic for the economy and jeopordise Brexit altogether. But many within her own party are still refusing to back May's plan. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more, we speak to Denis MacShane, the UK's former Europe minister.