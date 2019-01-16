BizTech Share

Trump warns Turkey of economic devastation| Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has warned Turkey not to attack Kurds in Syria after a pullout of US soldiers. Failure to comply would 'devastate Turkey economically', Trump warns. Turkey says it won't be intimidated. It condemned Trump's equation of Syrian Kurds with the YPG terror group as 'a fatal mistake'. It says Turkey doesn't have any problems with Kurds and is only fighting against terrorists. Usmaan Lone has the details. And we speak to Hakan Akbas, a senior advisor at global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm Albright Stonebridge.