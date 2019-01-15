POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What will Brexit mean for Northern Ireland?
15:03
World
It’s time for Parliament to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. Will MP’s pass her deal, or is the UK set for more political chaos? And what could it all mean for Northern Ireland? Guests: Caoimhe Archibald Member of Northern Ireland's Legislative Assembly with the Sinn Fein party Graham Gudgin Former special adviser to the First Minister of Northern Ireland Ruth Taillon Director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies #Brexit #UK #Ireland
January 15, 2019
