Mob Rule: The New Political Norm?
26:00
World
Politicians being chased and verbally abused outside parliament. Republicans have accused Democrats of being rowdy radicals, while Democrats have complained of co-ordinated personal attacks. Is this freedom of speech or has mob rule and aggressive politics become the new norm? Joining us at the Roundtable was Lisa Miller, Professor of political science at Rutgers University from New Jersey, United States; Iain Dale, political commentator; Kurt Barling, Professor of journalism at Middlesex University; Chris Nineham, British political activist and author. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #mobrule #intimidation #brexit #protests
January 15, 2019
