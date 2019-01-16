World Share

Brexit Vote: British MPs reject May's Brexit withdrawal deal

Theresa May's deal to allow the UK to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion has been defeated by a huge margin in the House of Commons. The deal provided for a transition period, the settling of financial matters, citizens' rights and a controversial provision to keep the Irish border open. The British Prime Minister is now under enormous pressure to come up with a new plan. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminster. #Brexit #UnitedKingdom #TheresaMay