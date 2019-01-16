World Share

DRC Results Dispute: Regional leaders to discuss results on Tuesday

Constitutional Court in Kinshasa began to hear an appeal from the presidential candidate Martin Fuyulu. Official results released by the election commission show Felix Tshisekedi winning around 40 percent of the vote, and Fayulu receiving around 35-percent. The Southern African Development Community will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, to discuss the Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed presidential election. TRT World producer, Usman Aliyu Uba explains. #Congo #CongoElections #Congo2019