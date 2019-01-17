BizTech Share

Ford and VW seal alliance to slash costs | Money Talks

This year's Detroit Auto Show has begun, featuring the latest electric vehicles alongside gas-guzzling SUVs. But that new car smell is hiding a worrisome stench: 2018 sales in China, the world's largest car market, slowed-down for the first time in 28 years. And slumps are also being reported in the UK and Germany. Now two industry giants are joining forces, eager to cut costs and stay relevant, as Paolo Montecillo reports. To help steer us through these latest developments, Craig Copetas, TRT World's Editor-at-large joined us from Paris.