What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Palestinians in Jordan: Effects of cuts to UNRWA felt at refugee camp

Jordan has taken in around one and a half million Syrian refugees. It's already home to about 2.3 million Palestinian refugees, many of whom live in camps set up fifty years ago. Times are tough right now - especially after the United States withdrew 200 million dollars of funding from the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Palestine #Jordan #Palestinians