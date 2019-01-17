POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netflix 101 | Television | Showcase
05:26
World
Netflix 101 | Television | Showcase
It's an app on your smartphone, the topic of a lot of water cooler talk, the place you turn to when you want to chill out, and the reason why 'binge-watching' has become a global pastime. But not for many genius creators like Quentin Tarantino who refuses to watch films online and still watches movies on VHS. But where did Netflix begin and how did it manage to get so huge in such a short amount of time? Here's our look at what a lot of us have signed up for. #Netflix #NetflixOriginials #Showcase
January 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?